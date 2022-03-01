Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 560 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.73. 1,970,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

