Arqma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $602.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $384,414.93 and approximately $602.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.75 or 0.06660032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00255746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.14 or 0.00738875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00068025 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.18 or 0.00402638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00196236 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,540,214 coins and its circulating supply is 12,495,671 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.