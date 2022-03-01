Arrival (ARVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Arrival has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,733 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

