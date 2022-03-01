Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASPU. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 28,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,090 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

