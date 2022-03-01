Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.77

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 35831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4151 per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

