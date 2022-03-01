Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $75.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASUR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. 20,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.10.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.