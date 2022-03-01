Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

AVIR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 84,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,086. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 1,222,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 48,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.