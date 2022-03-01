Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,086. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after buying an additional 1,644,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 1,222,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 48,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

