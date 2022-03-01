Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 2,527,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,022. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.