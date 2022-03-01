AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,543. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after buying an additional 162,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,251,000 after buying an additional 73,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

