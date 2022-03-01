Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 25.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares traded down 25.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 18,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,474,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

