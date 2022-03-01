Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.73.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.54. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.57 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$546.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

