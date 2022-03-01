Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.15. 20,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 116,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Avangrid by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after buying an additional 64,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

