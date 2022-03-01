Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 2.11% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. 214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,372. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.