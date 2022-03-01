Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

RNA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 175,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

