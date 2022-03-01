Azuki Price Hits $0.0290 on Top Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $327,327.67 and approximately $29,177.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.40 or 0.06719853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,547.88 or 0.99522118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.