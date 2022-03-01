Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAB. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.21) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 352 ($4.72) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 363 ($4.87).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 331 ($4.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 330.16. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.21). The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider John Ramsay bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($128,002.15).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

