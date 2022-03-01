Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 490 ($6.57) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.38) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 480 ($6.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 470.63 ($6.31).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 442.15 ($5.93) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 401.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 368.77. The company has a market cap of £58.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 263.50 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 446.85 ($6.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Glencore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.