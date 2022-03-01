Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.40 ($91.46).

BAS opened at €59.25 ($66.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($81.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.51 and its 200 day moving average is €64.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

