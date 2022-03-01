Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $44.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

BAYRY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 573,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,621. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

