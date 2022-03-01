Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.48% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 104,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,713,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,438,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,492. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $36.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.