Beacon Financial Group Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

