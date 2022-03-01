Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

