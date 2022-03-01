Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $152.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $72.84. 17,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,029,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

