BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. 7,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $994.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.02, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,752,031 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 369,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 109,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

