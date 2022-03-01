Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Issues Earnings Results

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 80,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $22.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

