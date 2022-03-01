BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,487. The company has a market capitalization of $692.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

