Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to post sales of $232.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.86 million to $270.00 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $194.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of BE traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $22.56. 5,520,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

