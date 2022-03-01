BMO Capital Markets Increases Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) Price Target to C$3.25

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Africa Oil has a 52 week low of C$9.85 and a 52 week high of C$30.70.
