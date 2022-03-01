boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.78

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHOOY. HSBC downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

