BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $14.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
BPMP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 77,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,581. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
