BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 450 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BP.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.50) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.10) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 171.35 ($2.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 171 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

