Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,343 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,049 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. 252,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576,127. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.