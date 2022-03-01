Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 5,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,994. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

