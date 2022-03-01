Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to post $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. 40,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,950. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $401.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

