Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.86 Million

Analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to post sales of $560.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $359.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

CPE stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

