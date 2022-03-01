Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to post sales of $800.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $801.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.43 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $713.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

