Brokerages Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.31). Flux Power reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,212. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 770,429 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

