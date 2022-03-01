Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Generac posted sales of $807.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Generac by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Generac by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Generac by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Generac by 28.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,738,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

