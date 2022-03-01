Brokerages Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MDxHealth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDXH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.