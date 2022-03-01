Brokerages Set Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target at $15.00

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $510.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.08. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

