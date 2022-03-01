Brokerages Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target at $23.00

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $11,059,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 566,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 552,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 8,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,559. The company has a market capitalization of $692.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

