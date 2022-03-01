Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 290.83

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.90).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.62) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Analyst Recommendations for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

