Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 290.83

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.83 ($3.90).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.62) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

