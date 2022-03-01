Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Target Price at C$30.67

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

Shares of MFC stock traded down C$0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,388,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.96. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$28.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

