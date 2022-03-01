Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) PT at C$72.17

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.94. 4,453,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,704. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.72 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a current ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market cap of C$38.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.