Brokers Set Expectations for John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $113.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,195 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

