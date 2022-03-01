Brokers Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.69. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Cowen raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NYSE:WLL opened at $73.85 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

