Brookline Capital Acquisition Boosts CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $12.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Brookline Capital Acquisition from $7.20 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 1,677,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

