Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BFLY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 235,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.
BFLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
