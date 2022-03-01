Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BFLY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 235,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

BFLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 over the last 90 days. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

