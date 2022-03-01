Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will report ($1.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.10). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. 2,852,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,456. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

